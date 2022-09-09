Skip to Content
Bend Heroes Foundation, first responders to display flags on Sunday to mark Patriot Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To honor the innocent victims and families of the terrorist attacks on on our nation 21 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, Bend Heroes Foundation and Bend's first responders will display American, Military Service and First Responder flags at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and along Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Ave from 7:00 am - 5:00 pm, Sunday, Sept. 11. No ceremonies are planned.

A flag displaying the names of those killed in the three terrorist attacks also will be displayed at the memorial.

President Biden's proclamation will also be posted at the memorial: "A Proclamation on Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, 2022"

