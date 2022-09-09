City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Sept. 12-18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of Sept. 12-18.

Parrell Road between Calvin Way and Shady Pine Place for a sewer service installation, single lane closure with flagging, 9/12/22

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. SE Wilson Avenue between SE Ninth Street and SE 15th Street, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, 7/25/22 – fall 2022.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through Spring 2023. NW Newport Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street, 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022 NW 12th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, full road closure, 7/5/2022 – mid-September NW 13th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, full road closure, 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022 North bound exit of the NW 14th Street Roundabout 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through Spring 2023. Brosterhous Road at the BNSF railroad undercrossing will have the northbound lane closure to accommodate pedestrian and bike traffic, alternating 2-way traffic in the southbound lane using a temporary traffic signal, begins 9/6/22

at the BNSF railroad undercrossing will have the northbound lane closure to accommodate pedestrian and bike traffic, alternating 2-way traffic in the southbound lane using a temporary traffic signal, begins 9/6/22 NW Crosby Drive between Skyliners Road and NW Elwood Lane for infrastructure installation, Southbound Lane closure with northbound open to access school, 9/6/22 - 9/16/22

between Skyliners Road and NW Elwood Lane for infrastructure installation, Southbound Lane closure with northbound open to access school, 9/6/22 - 9/16/22 Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, 8/29/22 - 9/30/22.

between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, 8/29/22 - 9/30/22. Intersection of 27th Street and Reed Market Road for sewer main installation, restricted movements within intersection with north and southbound travel on 27th Street (expect delays), 8/1/22 - 9/16/22

NW Crossing Farmers Market – Special event occurring every Saturday 6/4/21 - 9/17/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– Special event occurring every Saturday 6/4/21 - 9/17/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third Street Between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue Butler Market to Mervin Sampels southbound slow lane closure Intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Third Street, lane closures in place Sunday - Thursday Night 7pm - 7am. Expect Delays.

– Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Sewer Extension Program – The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Admiral Way between Reed Market Road and Greenmont Drive, 6/14/22 - Fall 2022

– The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews