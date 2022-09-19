Community invited to apply for vacant Bend-La Pine School Board seat

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill a vacant seat, Zone 7 at large, recently vacated by the resignation of Janet Sarai Llerandi-Gonzalez.

Applicants must reside within a Deschutes County voting precinct, have resided within a Deschutes County voting precinct for at least one year, reside within Bend-La Pine Schools’ attendance area and be registered to vote.

Applications are due October 11 at 4 p.m. Visit the Board of Directors’ webpage for details on how to apply (applicants must share a resume, residency attestation form from the webpage and a letter of interest following the prompt on the website.)

Finalists will be selected Nov. 8 and a final appointee will be sworn in Dec. 13. The individual will be appointed to serve through June 20, 2023 (the appointee may choose to file for the May 2023 election.)

Here is the text of Llerandi-Gonzalez's resignation letter: