City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Sept. 26-October 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's road report for the week of September 26-October 2:

SW Bluff Drive between SW Wilson Avenue and SW Bond Street for sewer main installation, full road closure, 9/26/22 - 9/30/22

NW Newport Avenue between NW Juniper Street and NW 15 th Street for a natural gas service installation, single lane closure with flagging, 9/27/22

NW McKay Avenue between NW Riverfront Street and NW Riverside Boulevard for a sewer lateral installation, full road closure with local access, 9/26/22

2022 Bend Fall Festival – This special event will close multiple streets within the downtown Bend area with detours around the closures (street closures listed below). Special event to take place 9/30/22 - 10/2/22 NW Wall Street between NW Franklin Avenue and NW Newport Avenue NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Lava Road NW Oregon Avenue between NW Brooks Street and NW Bond Street

– This special event will close multiple streets within the downtown Bend area with detours around the closures (street closures listed below). Special event to take place 9/30/22 - 10/2/22

Ongoing Closures:

Brosterhous Road at the BNSF railroad undercrossing will have the northbound lane closure to accommodate pedestrian and bike traffic, alternating 2-way traffic in the southbound lane using a temporary traffic signal, begins 9/6/22

NW Crosby Drive between Skyliners Road and NW Elwood Lane for infrastructure installation, Southbound Lane closure with northbound open to access school, 9/6/22 - 10/7/22

for infrastructure installation, Southbound Lane closure with northbound open to access school, 9/6/22 - 10/7/22 Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for Frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, 8/29/22 - late October 2022

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from 2 nd street to 15 th street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. SE Wilson Avenue between SE 9th Street and SE 15 th street, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, 7/25/22 – Fall 2022.

– Street improvements on Wilson from 2 street to 15 street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. ODOT 3 rd Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along 3 rd street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on 3rd St. Between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue Butler Market to Mervin Sampels southbound slow lane closure Intersection of Greenwood Avenue and 3 rd Street, lane closures in place Sunday - Thursday Night 7pm - 7am. Expect Delays.

– Infrastructure improvements along 3 street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Sewer Extension Program – The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Admiral Way between Reed Market Road and Greenmont Drive, 6/14/22 - Fall 2022

The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through Spring 2023. NW Newport Avenue between NW 12th Street and NW 14th Street, 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022 NW 13th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, full road closure, 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022 North bound exit of the NW 14th Street Roundabout 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through Spring 2023.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews