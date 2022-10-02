Soroptimist International of Bend offering educational awards; application period open

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications are open online for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award®. LYDA are cash awards given to motivated women who are the primary financial supporters of their families. Recipients of the awards seek to improve their lives by gaining additional skills, training or education, but do not have the resources to do so.

Soroptimist International of Bend offers a $2,000 award. In addition, another award in the same amount is underwritten by Central Electric Cooperative, Inc to any of their members who are in good standing and meet all of LYDA’s requirements.

Soroptimist’s Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited program. The cash awards are meant to offset any costs associated with the recipient’s efforts to attain higher education, including tuition, books, supplies, child care or transportation costs.

Applications are available now until Nov. 15 at www.sibend.org. Please read instructions carefully. Questions? Contact Jan Swander at j.m.swander@gmail.com.

Celebrating Community Service Since 1943

[Service never goes out of style . Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend), has been providing community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon since 1943. SI Bend is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend, offering educational awards to local students, plus, supporting Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, Dawn’s House, REACH, The Loft and more. Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs “Bras from Bend” assists women rescued from human trafficking especially from the sex slave trade through the campaign “Free the Girls.” For more information, please contact info@sibend.org. ]Soroptimist International of Bend, OR | Est. 1943 www.sibend.org