As winter sets in, Bend mayor calls on community to help provide temporary shelters under new, easier rules

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Amid an early spell of sub-freezing temperatures, Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and other city leaders asked for the community's help Monday to provide more temporary shelter space, after a recent change in city rules that make it easier to provide such assistance.

The city said recent code changes made it easy for community members to open much-needed shelters for temporary or emergency use, such as during severe winter weather, and city leaders are asking the community for help.

Since the City Council adopted changes to the Shelter Code, which went into effect in July, the city no longer requires a winter emergency declaration to allow organizations or individuals to open a temporary shelter.

“Recent code changes were intended to make it seamless for community organizations to open shelters when people need it most,” said Lynne McConnell, Bend’s Housing Director. “The unhoused community in Bend needs help. The Navigation Center shelter has been full recently, and people need a place to shelter from the elements this time of year.”

“As winter approaches and freezing temperatures become the norm, hundreds of people in Bend do not have a warm, dry place to rest and take care of their basic needs,” said Goodman-Campbell. “This is a humanitarian crisis, and we need more organizations and businesses in the Bend community to step up and use the tools the city is providing to help shelter our fellow humans and provide them the opportunity to find permanent housing.”

“I am calling on everyone in the Bend community to look at the organizations and businesses you are part of and think creatively about how you can help provide life-saving to shelter to community members who need it this winter,” Goodman-Campbell added.

Temporary shelters can take different forms, including cots in a gym, multi-room facilities like hotels, RV parking and more. Temporary shelters can be located in many areas of town and can operate for up to 180 days at a time.

Organizations interested in operating a shelter can partner with a land or property owner. Anyone who can offer services or property is asked to contact Amy Fraley, Houselessness Services Senior Program Manager, at 541-323-8550 or afraley@bendoregon.gov and the city will help connect interested participants.

The city can facilitate steps needed to set up a shelter and connect participants with partners, including the Coordinated Houseless Response Office which can provide technical assistance and support to an interested community organization.

The city also created a Safe Parking program that enables property owners or lessees to allow limited overnight parking for people experiencing houselessness. Safe Parking programs are allowed on properties owned or leased by businesses, nonprofits, or religious or public entities. Learn more at: Safe Parking Program.