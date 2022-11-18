City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Nov. 21-27

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of Nov. 21-27.

Portland Avenue between NW First Street and NW Steidl Road for a water service installation, single lane closure with flagging, 11/21/22 - 11/22/22

between SW Bond Street and SW WIlson Avenue for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, 11/21/22 - 11/23/22 Pettigrew Road between Pinehaven Avenue and Woodhaven Avenue for stripping, lane closure with flagging, 11/23/22

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. SE Wilson Avenue between SE Ninth Street and SE 15th Street, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, 7/25/22 – fall 2022.

– Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through Spring 2023. The Newport Avenue corridor is temporarily open to two-way traffic until early January 2023. Construction crews will still be performing shoulder work, so please use caution while navigating the corridor and be alert for lane shifts.

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through Spring 2023. Brosterhous Road between SE Orchard Grass Place and Windsor Drive for infrastructure installations, full road closure with detour (Pedestrian and bike access), 10/5/22 – Late December 2022.

between SE Orchard Grass Place and Windsor Drive for infrastructure installations, full road closure with detour (Pedestrian and bike access), 10/5/22 – Late December 2022. Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for Frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, 8/29/22 - Mid November 2022

ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third St. Between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue Butler Market to Mervin Sampels southbound slow lane closure Intersection of Greenwood Avenue and 3rd Street, lane closures in place Sunday - Thursday Night 7pm - 7am. Expect Delays.

Future Road Closures:

NW Crossing Drive between NW John Freemont Street and NW Mt. Washington Drive for the NWX Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, full road closure with detour, 12/1/22

between NW John Freemont Street and NW Mt. Washington Drive for the NWX Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, full road closure with detour, 12/1/22 Stevens Road between SE 27th Street and Ward Road for sewer main installation, full road closure with detour, 11/28/22 - 12/23/22

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews