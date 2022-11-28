Deschutes County commissioners learn more about SriPonya, a new recovery program in Bend

Nonprofit launches 'Central Oregon Recovery Collective'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- SriPonya is a new nonprofit wellness program in Bend, helping empower people to recovery. It offers recovery events, virtual recovery community and recovery programs and retreats.

The nonprofit recently submitted a discretionary grant application to Deschutes County commissioners, who expressed interest in the organization and wanted to know more about SriPonya.

Monday's meeting agenda included to a presentation from the county's administrative analyst and co-founders of SriPonya, to learn more about the organization.

The organization (Sri, from Sanskrit, meaning beautiful, and Ponya from Swahili meaning healing) calls itself a "recovery collective" and notes, "SriPonya's mission is to empower individuals, couples, families, organizations and communities to recover from addictions and self-defeating patterns and to support long-term recovery communities by providing recovery events, a virtual recovery community, and culturally responsive and trauma-informed programs."

SCORC (the SriPonya Central Oregon Recovery Collective) said it "will lower barriers to access for people needing help through a 3-pronged approach: (1) partnering and collaborating with community organizations to host documentary screenings addressing addiction, substance abuse and key mental health issues with panel discussions; (2) developing an interactive, trauma-informed, recovery content library through the SCORC website, to include, a podcast, storytelling and online courses; and (3) offering transformational, in-person recovery programs."

For Native American Heritage Month, SriPonya is collaborating with BendFilm and Out Central Oregon to screen the film Gather on Monday night at the Tin Pan Alley Theater at 7 p.m., with a panel to follow. Gather is an intimate portrait of the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty, while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide.

SriPonya said it will soon be able to offer the SCORC due in part to other grants already received from the Roundhouse Foundation and Central Oregon Health Council. To learn more about SriPonya or to donate, visit sriponya.com, or contact Jennifer Eales at 541-408-0968 or jennifer@sriponya.com.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the co-founders of SriPonya to find out who the charity is helping and what the organization offers. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.