City of Bend seeks community input to help improve city website

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To help the city of Bend update and improve its website, bendoregon.gov, the city is conducting usability testing and asking for the community’s help. Community input can influence updates to the website, to make information more easily accessible.

Click here to participate, or visit bendoregon.gov/web-improvements for more information. The activity takes 10-15 minutes to complete. The activity will be available until Friday, Dec. 9.

Responses will help the city reorganize website content to make it easier for everyone to find the information and services that the city provides. City Council goals include a project to use a human centered design approach to improve City web site and customer service.