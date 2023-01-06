Final round of Newport Avenue corridor closures begin next Monday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A final around of closures will be in place along the Newport Avenue corridor in northwest Bend starting next week to complete the removal and replacement of underground utilities, the city said Friday.

Road closures related to the project are listed below:

Full closure of the NW 14th Street roundabout, 1/9/2023 – May 2023 NW Newport Avenue closed from Knoxville Boulevard through the 14th Street roundabout, 1/9/2023 – May 2023 NW 14th Street closed between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, 1/9/2023 – May 2023 NW 15th Street closed between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, 1/5/2023 – May 2023

Drivers are urged to use the signed detour route that includes College Way, NW Portland Avenue and NW 9th Street for all through traffic. NW Milwaukee Avenue between NW 15th and NW 12th streets will be limited to one-way eastbound traffic and is intended for local access only. Business access remains open.

This is the final segment of stormwater, water, sewer and transportation improvements to provide reliability, safety and connectivity enhancements for all users. Construction of the entire Newport Avenue corridor is anticipated to be completed in May (weather permitting). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements.