Bend’s Mirror Pond fish passage panel to host public meeting for look at proposed options

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The city of Bend’s Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee will host an in-person public meeting on Monday, Jan. 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the East Bend Public Library.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public the opportunity to view a presentation regarding proposed fish passage options at the Newport Dam site, to facilitate a Q&A with members of the Advisory Committee, and to encourage the submission of public comments.

The public is encouraged to attend this meeting. No decision will be made regarding the fish passage design on Jan. 30.

To attend this meeting, please register for the event here: Open House Registration (https://forms.gle/ZG7SfJBjJZyXCxez5)

Interested members of the public who cannot attend are encouraged to submit their comments via the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) website.

These links, along with materials and documents related to the Advisory Committee’s work-to-date, are also available on the Advisory Committee website: Advisory Committee Website (https://www.coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond/)

Next steps in the fish passage selection process include a synthesis of public comments by the Advisory Committee and additional Advisory Committee discussion. Notification will be sent out prior to upcoming meetings.

For additional information and to sign-up to receive email notifications of upcoming Advisory Committee meetings, please see the Mirror Pond Advisory Committee’s webpage where meeting notes and materials are available: https://www.coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond/