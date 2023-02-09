Bend-area high school lockouts lifted; Bend Senior HS gets phoned gun threat, but police find ‘no credible threat’

(Update: Police find 'no credible threat'; school details student pickup plans; evening events go on as planned)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Senior High School was placed in "Secure" lockout Thursday afternoon and all other area high schools soon were as well, for close to an hour as law enforcement rushed to the scene and other schools as a precaution after a phone threat of someone bringing a gun or guns into the school.

“Bend Police are in the area of Bend High on a report of a threat,” Bend Police tweeted around 1:30 p.m. “We are in communication with the school district. Many officers are in the area and the public is asked to avoid the area while we investigate.”

Moments later, Bend-La Pine Schools sent a text note to BLConnect indicating that "All Bend area high schools are in Secure (mode) until further notice."

Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller told Noah Chast at the scene that a call from someone threatening to bring guns into the school prompted the security steps. Miller indicated Bend High was placed in lockdown, but Bend-La Pine Schools spokeswoman Alandra Johnson said it actually was only in lockout, never in full lockdown.

Secure mode is a "lockout," meaning exterior doors are locked and school can continue as normal, unlike a lockdown, in which all doors are locked and students and staff shelter in place.

Around 2:20 p.m., Bend police tweeted that they had cleared the scene at Bend High. A few minutes later, school district officials advised that the 'Secure' mode had been lifted at all Bend-area high schools and Bear Creek Elementary School.

"Out of an abundance of caution, police presence will be increased around schools for the rest of the afternoon," they added.

"An investigation continues, but our department has found no credible threat at this time," police said.

With assistance from Oregon State Police and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, law enforcement fanned out to other schools across the area as a precautionary measure.

The school district later told parents that with a portion of Sixth Street still closed, drivers and walkers will be released on Ninth Street at the end of the day. Parents were advised to pick up students at the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church on Ninth Street, across from the school, at the end of the day.

School bus riders were being released at 3:35 p.m. and directed to their pickup location by school staff.

"All evening events will take place" as scheduled, the school district added.