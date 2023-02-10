Rep. Emerson Levy of Bend proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law,’ school silent panic alarms to speed first responders to scene

(Update: Adding video, comments by Levy)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, said Friday she is proposing legislation aimed at saving lives in schools with a mobile-based silent panic alarm system for various emergencies -- which turn out to be mostly medical, not the frightening, high-profile threats of violence.

"Eighty percent of the use is actually for kids with allergies or seizures, or athletes with heart conditions," the first-term state lawmaker told NewsChannel 21 on Friday. "But in a worst-case scenario, you're able to have a clear communication in those precious few seconds."

The legislation, also being passed or considered in state legislatures across the country, is known as "Alyssa's Law", and it addresses those very crucial minutes --law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs.

House Bill 3101 would allow schools to install a silent panic alarm system directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.

"The cost is $1,300 per school," Levy said. "So when we look at hard-wiring a panic button, it could be from 10 to 100 times more expensive. So the great thing about the app is that it's really cost-effective. So if every school opted in, and it's a choice not a mandate, it'd be about $2.5 million for the entire state. Our entire education budget is around $10 billion."

The law is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, who was a 14-year-old student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She was a victim on Feb. 14, 2018, when a former student killed 17 people in a mass school shooting. Her parents also started a nonprofit called Make Our Schools Safe.

A silent panic alarm would be available to download in app form for school staff at any school that chooses to use it. While the app is meant to protect kids and teens attending school, an app for Alyssa's law would only be available to school staff.

"Every staff in the building (will be able to download app) but not students, because this app just addresses those seconds (of time), and we find the people of authority in those few seconds are the best to communicate that message," Levy said.

Alyssa's Law is already in an app-form you can download in some states, with another state on the horizon. Levy explained, "It has already passed in Florida, it passed with zero no votes in the state of Florida, which is amazing. New Jersey and New York, it looks like it's on deck in Texas as well."

The bill has already drawn supportive testimony from Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, along with the Bend City Council.

The first public hearing on this bill will take place on Monday.

While the current bill would require every school building to have at least one of the panic-alarm systems, Levy said an amendment is planned to allow schools to opt out, if there are reasons it's not practical or possible.