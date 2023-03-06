‘Every area in Central Oregon is and can be risky’: Avalanche Center forecaster speaks after deadly slide

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last week's tragic death of an experienced skier from Bend in an avalanche at Black Crater put a spotlight on efforts to monitor conditions and warn backcountry travelers about the risk levels.

The Central Oregon Avalanche Center regularly forecasts that information for skiers and others. At the time of last week's fatal avalanche that killed Aaron Griffith, the risk in the Black Crater area was determined to be "considerable."

The Central Oregon Avalanche Center's mission is to provide avalanche forecasting, observations, and education. The center issues daily forecasts, seven days a week, around 9 p.m. for the next day. Usually, problems are in areas with slopes at 30 to 45 degrees.

Pine Mountain Sports owner Dan McGarigle, whose business offers a variety of backcountry safety and other gear, offered a look at some of the key equipment needed for traveling in ungroomed areas.

"Every area in Central Oregon is and can be risky," McGarigle said Monday. "It doesn't necessarily so much depend on just where you are, location-wise. It also really depends on the conditions that you're skiing."

He explained what some of the key equipment needed for skiing in the backcountry.

"You're always carrying your basics with you -- transceiver, shovel, probe," he said. "These are without a doubt, the most important tools you can carry with you in the backcountry." And Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said Griffith and his companion were experienced and properly equipped.

When skiing in undeveloped areas, it's even more important to pay attention to the signs around you.

"We look for signs of avalanches," Elliott Reed, avalanche forecaster said. "We'll dig in the snowpack. Look for any weak layers or unstable snow."

Forecasters are out in the snow several times a week to check for the risk levels heading to areas they believe are most at risk of slides. The information is compiled and a forecast is created.

Forecasters weigh not just current snow conditions but the forecast as well and its potential impact on the snow load.

"We'll look at the different weather that's coming in," Reed said. "Look at how much snow is going to fall, the wind speeds, what direction the winds are coming from, or temperatures as well."

"Sometimes we'll go out with other partners friends, or occasionally we'll go out with other forecasters as well -- sometimes we'll go out solo," he said.

Reed said the avalanche center also offers a one-hour program providing details on what you should know.