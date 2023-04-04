Bend’s Pine Nursery Park not done growing; fifth phase of expansion due for completion by spring of 2026

(Update: Adding video, comments from park users, BPRD landscape architect)

Popular park for sports recreational facilities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you enjoy softball, you'll have the chance to play it at a popular Bend park as it undergoes it's fifth round of expansion.

Pine Nursery Park in northeast Bend has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years and is again on its way to offering the community even more features by the time it turns 20 in 2026.

Expansion elements at the 159-acre park may include new athletic fields, field lighting, artificial turf, ADA access improvements and more. All of this, in addition to the current ball fields, trails, pickleball courts and much more that the community enjoys.

Local resident Julie Ruthven said she really enjoys using the trails to do her four miles of cardio.

"I do the outside of the trail, and it seems like you can get around easier which is nice, and I've also done the trail that goes completely outside of the park," Ruthven said Tuesday.

Diann Hecht drives all the way from La Pine to walk her dog at Pine Nursery about twice a month.

“I like to stop here to get him out, to exercise and sniff and see things. Gives us both some time to just hang out and enjoy," Heckt said.

Bend Park and Recr Landscape Architect Bronwen Mastro said, “We see a high demand, as it’s one of our most popular recreation facilities, in terms of sports."

And there’s still more to come.

"For example, like the softball fields, the two new fields - those will be built in the spot that is currently open space in the park," Mastro said. "The other big one will be lighting with the fields, possible conversion of a couple of ball fields' infields to synthetic turf.”

The Bend Park and Rec Board was asked by park district staff Tuesday evening to award a nearly $600,000 design services contract for the fifth phase of work at the park to Cameron McCarthy. Plans call for concept designs and stakeholder engagement to begin this summer.

Work on the $5 million project, funded by system development charges, is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and to be completed by the spring of 2026.

“This park is just so beloved by the community, and we’re looking forward to being able to serve more people with this expansion project," Mastro said.