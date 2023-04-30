Hundreds join in Bend’s Walk to Defeat ALS to help fund research, support those dealing with the disease

(Update: Adding video, comments from participants)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hundreds of Central Oregonians gathered on Sunday to participate in the Walk to Defeat ALS. About 400 people signed up for the walk to raise funds for research and support for those with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, when the nervous system weakens muscles and their functions.

Bend ALS Clinic Medical Director Dr. Viviane Ugalde said there have been recent advances in research.

"In the last five years, we've had three new drugs and more approaching and lots of advances in caring for all of the symptoms of ALS," Ugalde said at Sunday's event.

Family members and friends gathered at Riverbend Park to take part in the walk, which is held each year to raise awareness, support groups and access to care.

Participants could choose a lanyard emblazoned 'Unlock ALS,' with colors that represented their connection to the disease. For example, a yellow lanyard meant you have ALS and a white one meant you lost someone to the disease.

Janice Zvibleman was with a group of people walking for her late husband. They called themselves "Team Bruce.

"My husband Bruce had ALS, and it was 10 years from his diagnosis to when he passed away in 2016," she said.

The walk was aiming to raise $70,000, and by Sunday they were at 45% of that goal.

Redmond resident Jack Hanson said he noticed a nerve twitch in his elbow, which prompted him to have doctors look at it.

"Yes, it is ALS, but the progression is so slow that it's a very good sign," he said.

The ALS Association is a national nonprofit helping those with the disease.

Lance Christian, executive director of the organization's Oregon and SW Washington chapter, said there are 20 to 30 families in Central Oregon dealing directly with ALS at any one time.

"I think one of the most meaningful things to me is to see that people living with ALS come out who want to make a difference, and the family members who've lost someone," Christian said.

The ALS Foundation was formed in 1985, and the Walks to Defeat ALS began in 2000. Since then, they has raised more than $276 million directed toward care services, research and advocacy.