Bend to begin Awbrey Butte water line replacement project in June; informational meeting next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is hosting an informational meeting next week for the upcoming June construction start for Phase One of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvement Project.

Phase One construction is scheduled to begin in June and will be done in stages through the spring of 2024 to minimize traffic impacts, city officials said Tuesday.

The informational public meeting is set for 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at Westside Church, 2051 NW Shevlin Park Road.

The meeting will be an open house style, with no formal program. The design consultants, construction team and city staff will be available to share project information and answer questions.

"The Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvement Project will improve Bend’s ability to deliver water and increase the system’s resiliency and reliability by installing new pipelines," the city says.

Community members can also access open house materials online at bendoregon.gov/awbrey-waterline.