Bend City Council distributes nearly $513K in federal block grant funding to six programs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council on Wednesday evening approved distribution of $512,909 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding for six programs that work to address the needs of low- and moderate-income households.

Here are the programs funded, as recommended by the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee:

Bethlehem Inn ($40,638): case management for adults and children experiencing houselessness;

DAWNS House ($26,000): case management for women experiencing houselessness and in substance recovery;

J Bar J, Grandma’s House ($20,000): expanded case management for unaccompanied and pregnant youth experiencing houselessness;

J Bar J, Living Options for Teens (LOFT) ($20,000): case management for unaccompanied youth experiencing houselessness;

Kôr Community Land Trust – Simpson Avenue ($366,271): pre-development support at Simpson Avenue site; and

Kôr Community Land Trust – Crescita ($40,000): homebuyer financial assistance.

“We appreciate partnerships with local developers and service providers that allow us to support our community,” said Affordable Housing Manager Racheal Egan Baker. “These awards directly benefit 1,421 people.”

“We are grateful to receive federal funds that we can put back into our community to directly help people,” said Mayor Melanie Kebler. “However, the need and ask for these funds is always greater than the funding available. I have and will continue to urge our federal representatives to revise the federal funding formula and the regulatory public services cap so that the funds we receive match the growing need for these crucial services.”

The City receives Community Development Block Grants from the federal government each year, and the funds are allocated through the City’s Consolidated Plan, which establishes goals and funding parameters for the City’s Affordable Housing programs.

The plan incorporates local community input and data to establish priorities for use of funding to benefit low- and moderate-income households of Bend. The 2023-2027 Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan supports the City Council’s 2021-2023 housing goal.

For more information about the program, read the issue summary.

For more details about the organizations and programs, read these funding proposals.