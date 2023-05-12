Bend’s latest roundabout opens, at SE 15th Street and Wilson Avenue

(Update: Roundabout opens, adding video, project engineer comment)

Next week, work begins on final phase of Wilson Avenue Corridor Project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend's Wilson Avenue Corridor Project reached a major milestone Friday with the opening of the SE 15th Street roundabout.

Next week, construction starts on the final phase of the corridor project.

The city says it will build the final phase in three stages to minimize traffic impacts, starting with the modernization of Fourth Street through Centennial Street.

Beginning Monday and lasting through the fall, westbound traffic on Wilson Avenue will be closed between Fourth Street and Ninth Street. Local and emergency access will be maintained and eastbound traffic will remain open.

“Reaching this milestone in the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is very exciting,” Mayor Melanie Kebler said. “Thank you to everyone for your patience as we’ve finished up this phase of construction. The new roundabout will greatly improve safety at this busy intersection.”

Senior Project Engineer Sinclair Burr pointed to the improved safety seen at roundabouts, compared to traditional signalized intersections.

The improvements are part of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, the first project of the Transportation General Obligation (GO) Bond program approved by voters in 2020.

The project aims to improve safety and east-west connectivity for all users along Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street, a critical link to the city’s transportation network and integral to future improvements on Reed Market Road.

For more information about the project, including updates on traffic impacts and construction progress, visit bendoregon.gov/wilson.