Ask the Mayor: Melanie Kebler answers your questions on several topics, from wildfires to homeless

In this month's edition of Ask the Mayor, on Wednesday's NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler thanked voters for passing the fire levy and answered several viewer questions on issues ranging from 'safe parking' options on rural lands to the cost of homeless camp cleanups, protection from wildfires, the idea of a 'luxury tax' on higher-end property, short-term rental rules and police traffic stops. Submit your questions for next month at https://ktvz.com/ask-the-mayor/ .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.