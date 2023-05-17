Ask the Mayor: Melanie Kebler answers your questions on several topics, from wildfires to homeless
In this month's edition of Ask the Mayor, on Wednesday's NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler thanked voters for passing the fire levy and answered several viewer questions on issues ranging from 'safe parking' options on rural lands to the cost of homeless camp cleanups, protection from wildfires, the idea of a 'luxury tax' on higher-end property, short-term rental rules and police traffic stops. Submit your questions for next month at https://ktvz.com/ask-the-mayor/.