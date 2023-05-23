Wyden visits NE Bend seniors affordable apartment community to promote expanding housing tax credit

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Continuing this week’s Central Oregon trip, Sen. Ron Wyden was paying a visit Tuesday to a northeast Bend seniors apartment complex that was built with help from the federal low-income housing tax credit, which he's introduced legislation to expand.

Wyden and Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler were being joined by officials from Housing Works and Mosaic Community Health at the Legacy Landing Apartments on NE Tucson Way, which opened in the fall of 2021.

The senator put a spotlight on how tax credits can help fight homelessness by creating incentives to build affordable housing.

Wyden has introduced legislation, the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, to expand the low-income housing tax credit as part of his overall efforts to reduce homelessness and generate affordable housing.

