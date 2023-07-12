The Lighthouse Navigation Center marks one-year anniversary, notes success in helping 100s move off the streets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Shepherd’s House Ministries and over 30 other organizations are noting the first year of service for The Lighthouse Navigation Center, formerly Second Street Shelter, and the progress it has made on helping homeless individuals move off the streets and to stable housing and better lives.

A commemoration of the one-year mark will take place Wednesday at the 275 NE 2nd Street facility from 11:30 to 1 pm.

Since its establishment a year ago, The Lighthouse has been on a mission to provide shelter, meals, and wrap-around services, including case management for those struggling with homelessness.

Lighthouse Director Evan Hendrix said, “The Lighthouse provides the opportunity for unhoused people in Central Oregon to pursue health, stability, and opportunity to hope and work for a new life.”

Through its dedicated staff, volunteers, and a grant from the city, the Lighthouse has been able to offer a safe haven for those experiencing homelessness while also providing essential resources and assistance to help individuals transition toward a more stable future.

Shepherd's House listed the hey accomplishments in the past year:

Shelter and Accommodation: The Lighthouse has provided over 70,125 overnight stays to more than 1,626 unique individuals in the past year alone, ensuring that they have a comfortable place to sleep and escape the harsh conditions of homelessness. Over 230 people have safely transitioned off the streets into stable housing or other programs.

Comprehensive Support Services: In addition to shelter, The Lighthouse has offered a wide range of support services to address the diverse needs of its residents. These services include meals, clothing, access to health care, counseling, case management, and assistance with housing placement.

Collaborative Partnerships: The Lighthouse has established strong partnerships with local businesses, government agencies, and community organizations to maximize its impact. These collaborations have allowed for the expansion of resources and opportunities for the homeless population, fostering a sense of community support and engagement. Partners include Mosaic Medical, REACH, Neighbor Impact, Thrive, and many local churches.

Success Stories: Through its dedicated efforts, The Lighthouse has witnessed numerous success stories of individuals who have overcome homelessness and regained stability in their lives. These stories highlight the effectiveness of the organization's approach and serve as a testament to the dedication of its staff and volunteers.

Shepherd’s House said it would like to express its deepest gratitude to all the individuals, volunteers, community partners, and donors who have contributed to its success over the past year. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in providing hope and transformative opportunities to the homeless individuals in our community.

Shepherd’s House will host a special event Wednesday at The Lighthouse, 245 NE 2nd Street Bend, Oregon, to celebrate this significant milestone from 11:30 to 1 pm. The event will be an opportunity to recognize the achievements of the past year and share future plans for expanding the organization's impact. Members of the media, local officials, and community members are all invited to attend and learn more about Shepherd’s House’s ongoing efforts.