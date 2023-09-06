Police remind: Keep an eye on school speed zones, your speed as kids head back to classrooms this week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students in the Bend-La Pine district are back in school this week. With the return of school comes the enforcement of school zone speed limits.

Police and school officials are asking drivers to slow down to 20 mph when kids are arriving and departing from school. Many area schools have flashing lights on speed zone signs to help remind you.

"Kids could cross in front of you. They could not be paying attention. They might, you know, drop something and stop. And you just don't expect it." Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said Wednesday. "And the slower you're going, the easier it is for you to react. And that could be the difference between a kid having some scrapes and bruises -- or a kid getting run over.”.

Last year, the 7 AM - 5 PM school speed zone signs were replaced at over a dozen schools with a system of flashing lights that signal drivers to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour when children were arriving at or leaving school.

Miller says the lights have proven to be a good reminder for drivers.

“It's really hard to ignore flashing lights." Miller said. "So I think that those certainly help, and just remind people, 'Oh, high school is letting out, and it's going to be busy, and I need to keep my eyes peeled.'”

To remind drivers that school is back in session, Bend PD plans to increase traffic patrols around schools over the next few weeks. There will be additional officers watching out, as well as new temporary signs.

Tickets for speeding in the school zones carry the same fines as other speeding violations.

Speeding tickets are as follows:

Class A Violation: $440. (31+ over)

Class B Violation: $265. (21-30 MPH over)

Class C Violation: $165. (11-20 MPH over)

Class D Violation: $115 (1-10 MPH over)

Traffic can be heaviest during morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups at the schools.

Bend-La Pine Schools Director of Communications Scott Maben had a similar message, for parents and others driving in the area.

"With back-to-school in full swing, and now also we have construction season continuing into the fall, it's really important to give yourself plenty of time, so you're not rushing those final blocks to get to the school.”

Maben also reminds students who are headed to school on wheels to always wear a helmet. If students are riding a bike or scooter, you're reminded to get off of them at the edge of school property and walk them to the racks.