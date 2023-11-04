More than 100 racers take part in the Turkey and Toddler Trots at COCC

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's the month of November, when a lot of families sign up for Turkey Trots before Turkey Day. Saturday was a sunny, mild day to be running in a Turkey Trot in Bend. More than 100 racers lined up early at Central Oregon Community College for the 24th annual Turkey Trot 5K run and walk.

In addition to the Turkey Trot, it was also the second annual Toddler Trot. That offered two races: for kids 3 years old and younger, and 5 years old and younger.

The trot took racers along the sidewalks, before crossing the finish line near the school's track. The Turkey Trot included a free T-shirt, lunch & prizes.

Kelsey was on hand for the races to see who was taking part and how fast people are running. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten (our 6 p.m. newscast is preempted by sports programming).