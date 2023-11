The Bend Education Association held three gatherings at area parks after Monday's round of weekly contract bargaining; a Bend-La Pine Schools spokesman said they were "encouraged by the pace and tenor" of Monday's session but remain "far apart" on some issues; the talks continue next Monday.

