Next phase of Hwy. 97 project on Bend’s north end will shift and squeeze lanes for 8 months, halt some turns

Changes arrive Monday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning next Monday, a temporary traffic realignment will be in place on U.S. Highway 97 between Grandview Drive and Empire Avenue on Bend's north end for about the next eight months, part of the next phase of the Bend North Corridor Project, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The temporary traffic realignment includes the travel lanes on Highway 97 shifting towards west, the center median barrier being removed, and travel lane widths reduced from 12 feet down to 11 feet.

Also beginning Monday, the following closures and detours will be in place:

The left turn onto Grandview Drive from northbound U.S. 97 will be permanently closed to traffic. Northbound travelers can access Grandview Drive by turning left onto Cooley Road, right onto Hunnell Road, right onto Loco Road, left onto Clausen Road and right onto Grandview Drive.

The right turn onto Clausen Road from southbound U.S. 97 will be closed for approximately the next eight months. Southbound travelers can access Clausen Road by turning right onto Grandview Drive and left onto Clausen Road.



Work is weather dependent and our schedules may change. Learn more about the work ODOT is doing by visiting the project page.