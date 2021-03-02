Judge won’t issue injunction; St. Charles Bend medical tech workers’ strike still on

Business

150 workers set to walk out on Thursday; replacement workers being hired

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A federal judge in Eugene on Tuesday refused St. Charles Health System's request for an injunction to block a walkout planned Thursday by about 150 unionized medical tech workers still seeking their first contract.

St. Charles issued the following news release Tuesday morning, after the hearing. (We have also reached out to the union for a statement.)

"St. Charles Health System is disappointed that a federal judge declined to grant an injunction request today that would have paused the strike of its technical employees that is planned to start at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 4. The judge indicated the federal court did not have the authority to issue an injunction based upon the fact that the issue is being heard by the National Labor Relations Board.

“We had hoped the courts would give us additional time to get back to the bargaining table with the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, so that we could reach a contract agreement without an impact to our patients,” said Aaron Adams, president of St. Charles Bend. “We are disappointed in the outcome, but will continue our preparations to hire and onboard replacement workers and minimize disruptions to our patients and community.”

"The issue of legality of the strike notice is still being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board. The St. Charles team anticipates a decision by the NLRB by the end of March.

"The parties will meet again to negotiate on March 10 with a federal mediator, as previously scheduled," the statement concluded.

St. Charles claimed the union, which gave a 10-day strike notice last week, is required by federal labor law to provide 30 days notice, which the OFNHP disputes.