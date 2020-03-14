Mt. Bachelor closing down for a week due to COVID-19 issues

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor announced late Saturday that it will close its operations for the coming week "for the safety of our staff, our guests and our community."

Here's the full statement the resort posted to its update page on COVID-19 issues:

"Our top priority—the health and safety of our staff, guests and local community—remains at the forefront for us and, with this in mind, we are suspending all resort operations (including all uphill travel) from March 15-22, 2020. We will continue to monitor the dynamic COVID-19 situation and reassess our approach for the rest of the season during this timeframe.

"Suspending our operations is an important step for us to take in support of the nation’s efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19. This is a dynamic situation, and we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but this is the right thing to do.

"Given the extenuating circumstances related to COVID-19, we have modified our cancellation policies and our Mt. Bachelor Central Reservation will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. PST Sunday, March 15 to make adjustments. Text or call 541-382-1709 with questions and changes. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.

"From those of us at Mt. Bachelor who love to live the adventure lifestyle, to those of you who share our passion, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this short notice will undoubtedly create. We look forward to welcoming you back to Mt. Bachelor as circumstances improve."

On Friday, the resort posted that it was following the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies, through strict reinforcing of sanitation practices, as well as visible reminders for visitors to do proper and frequent hand-washing and to stay home if not feeling well.

They also canceled several events through the end of the month that would have brought large numbers of people to the mountain, such as the Cascade Crest Nordic Ski Race and the Subaru WinterFest.

Earlier Saturday, ski resort industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided they would shutter 49 of North America's most well-known resorts, The Associated Press reported.

Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing, while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice.

Other resorts that remain open are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams, while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.