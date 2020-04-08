C.O. COVID-19 update: First responders don masks; calling it ‘physical distancing’

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Wednesday's update from the Central Oregon Emergency Info Network:

GOV. BROWN EXTENDS SCHOOL CLOSURE ORDER

Today, Gov. Kate Brown announced that students will not return to school campuses this school year. The extended closure is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the state safe and healthy. Local K-12 school districts are expected to continue to provide education for students using remote means. The Governor outlined a plan to allow seniors to graduate on time.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS DON MASKS

Public safety officers, law enforcement and fire personnel in Deschutes County will be following the recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that individuals wear cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is difficult to maintain. Local residents may see these masks when public emergency responders are on calls for service as well as when they are in public areas, such as grocery stores. These masks do not indicate emergency responders are sick or are showing any signs or symptoms of any illness, but rather indicates that they are following recommendations to ensure the health and welfare of themselves, the public, and their families.

SHORT TERM RENTAL ENFORCEMENT

On Monday, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners determined how the County will enforce its recent order prohibiting short term rental stays of less than 30 days in rural, unincorporated areas of the County.

The order, which is intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting non-essential travel, does not apply to short term rentals in the cities of Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters. It includes short term rentals in Black Butte Ranch, Eagle Crest, Pronghorn, Sunriver, Tetherow and other rentals in the rural, unincorporated areas of Deschutes County.

Effective Friday, April 10, renters and property owners who violate the short-term rental order may be subject to either criminal prosecution as a Class C misdemeanor under a public health order or a civil code enforcement penalty of up to $1,000 per day. The civil code enforcement penalty can be imposed against adults renting a property and/or adults with an ownership interest (other than a security interest) in the rental property.

Read more on the Deschutes County webpage.

STAYING SOCIALLY CONNECTED WHILE KEEPING PHYSICAL DISTANCE

Central Oregonians are encouraged to join the World Health Organization as Americans collectively shift to the term “physical distancing” to acknowledge that while it’s important to stay physically separated from each other, supporting each other socially is important to our health and well-being.

“We’re changing to say ‘physical distance,’ and that’s on purpose because we want people to still remain connected,” said WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove in the organization’s March 20 daily press briefing.

CENTRAL OREGON FIRE CHIEFS URGE SMOKE CONSIDERATIONS WHERE OUTDOOR BURNING IS ALLOWED

With the temporary closing of outdoor burn season in Deschutes County on Friday, April 10 due to COVID-19, the Central Oregon Fire Chiefs Association (COFCA) urges residents in the regions where burning is still allowed to exercise consideration for their neighbors this spring. Given that the current health threat from COVID-19 is respiratory, be aware of the smoke outdoor burning generates and who it may impact. Smoke from outdoor burning does not just impact those that choose to burn and it may impact members of a vulnerable population during this health crisis.

Learn more about ways to minimize smoke and more recommendations from fire chiefs

WIC ADDING NEW CLIENTS

In this time of rapid change, Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) want to make sure residents have the support they need. Individuals whose income has changed, who are pregnant or have a child under five, may now qualify for grocery and other benefits through WIC (Women, Infants and Children). Check eligibility here.

“Our office added almost 100 new clients in March,” said Deschutes County WIC Supervisor Laura Spaulding. “We want to make sure anyone who is eligible knows about our program and can connect with us as a resource.”

Deschutes County WIC is currently providing services by phone. To sign up, please call 541-322-7400 or go to www.deschutes.org/WIC to get started. Jefferson County WIC can be reached at 541-475-4456. More information about Crook County WIC is available online.

OHA OFFERS INTERACTIVE DATA ON WEBSITE

OHA today posted a new data dashboard to visualize the epidemic curve, which displays the number of cases by date of symptom onset, and a graph with the number of Oregonians tested per day. When people say we need to flatten the curve, the epidemic curve is what they’re talking about.

Governor Kate Brown’s Stay Home, Save Lives orders ask us to make sacrifices to slow the spread of COVID-19. We need to slow the spread because too many cases too soon could overwhelm our health system, leaving some patients unable to receive needed care. By spreading the cases over a longer period of time, or flattening the curve, our health system can better absorb them.

ST. CHARLES TOWN HALL SET THURSDAY

In partnership with the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), St. Charles Health System will host a virtual town hall Thursday at noon to present an update to the community on its COVID-19 response. Members of the public are invited to watch the town hall live on the COEIN or St. Charles Facebook pages.

ABOUT COEIN

COEIN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information. Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES COVID-19 phone line: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 541-699-5109

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact the COEIN JIC at 541.316.0087 or centraloregoninfo@gmail.com.