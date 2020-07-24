Suspicious ‘hoax device’ on SW Bend roundabout art brings out OSP bomb tech
(Update: Local OSP bomb squad tech called in, not from Salem)
Traffic circle closed for hours overnight; police seek tips as to who put it there
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Oregon State Police bomb technician was called in late Thursday night to examine a suspicious device found hanging from the roundabout art at the intersection of Reed Market Road, Brookswood Boulevard and Bond Street, police said. It was found to be a hoax device.
Police received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. of a suspicious device hanging from the roundabout artwork, Lt. Juli McConkey said.
Police closed the roundabout in all directions until a Bend-based OSP bomb technician examined the object and determined the device was a hoax, McConkey said. The roads reopened at 1:45 a.m.
McConkey had no further details on the nature or appearance of the device.
Anyone who has suspect information regarding the suspicious device is asked to contact police at 541-693-6911.
Police also were assisted at the scene by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies.
The silicon bronze artwork, in the form of a Mobius, is called Lodestar. It was created by Northern California artist Roger Berry and installed in 2009, according to the group Art in Public Places.
