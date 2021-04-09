Redmond police update: Missing man found in Portland

Central Oregon

(Update: Missing man found in Portland)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police asked the public for help in finding a man who was traveling from California to Washington but failed to arrive and was in Central Oregon for a time on Thursday. They later reported he was found safe.

Timothy Davis, 63, began riding a bus on Wednesday from Alameda, California, to Cathlamet, Washington, Lt. Jesse Petersen said. He was expected to arrive in Cathlamet on Thursday morning but failed to show up.

Around 12:23 p.m. Thursday, Davis took a Cascades East Transit bus from Redmond to Bend. At 12:53 p.m., he last was seen at the Bend bus depot. And on Friday at 11:30 a.m., he used a pay phone at the Portland Amtrak train lobby, Petersen said.

On Friday night, Davis was located by Amtrak security in Portland, according to Petersen, who said he "is safe with family members." He added that police were "appreciating of Amtrak and their employees for helping us locate Mr. Davis."

Earlier, in a news release, Petersen said, “Mr. Davis’s disappearance is concerning and his current whereabouts are unknown. There are concerns for his safety, as he suffers from declining cognitive function.”