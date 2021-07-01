Firefighters report good progress on several new wildfires around the High Desert

Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hundreds of firefighters were challenged by hot and dry conditions Thursday but were able to make good progress on the numerous fires burning in Central Oregon, several that broke out after Wednesday night's thunder and lightning.

Here's the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center's 9 p.m. Thursday update:

The largest fire in the area remains the Wrentham Market Fire, still currently estimated at 10,000 acres east of Dufur in Wasco County. It is now 38% contained. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7589/

The Rattlesnake Fire is estimated at 5,000 acres, with 10% containment, burning on Prineville District BLM-managed lands in the area of South Junction campground and the Warm Springs Reservation.

The Rattlesnake Fire is under the unified command of Warm Springs Incident Commander Lionel Smith and Type 3 Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Incident Commander Larae Guillory. South Junction Campground is closed and Trout Creek Campground on the Deschutes River is currently under a Level 2 (SET) evacuation order from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7592/

The Ryegrass Fire is holding at approximately 1,000 acres east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway on Prineville District BLM lands. A hotshot crew and three engines are responding, with aerial assistance from an air tanker dropping retardant to slow the spread. The fire remains 0% contained at this time.

There was little growth on the Dry Creek Fire (Incident 449) burning south of the historic Rager Ranger Station on the Prineville District BLM. It remains an estimated 50 acres and is being staffed by 10 smokejumpers and a 20-person hand crew. Fire behavior was active, but crews kept the fire in check, with a helicopter cooling hot spots.

The Sulphur Spring Fire (Incident 447) by Maupin Butte east of the Maury Mountains and south of Paulina Highway is 81 acres and burning on Prineville District BLM lands. Several smokejumpers and a 10-person hand crew are responding. It is 0% contained.

The Rocky Butte Fire, (Incident 465) burning near Steins Pillar on the Ochoco National Forest is now 100% contained at four acres.

The Crystal Creek Fire (Incident 453) is holding at approximately three acres, burning in heavy timber east of Mark’s Creek subdivision on the Ochoco National Forest. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the community and surrounding area late Thursday, but it was quickly rescinded, as firefighters were able to put a bulldozer line around the fire to prevent spread toward the community.

The Black Mountain Fire (Incident 475) is in the area of Deep Creek on the Ochoco National Forest, 6-7 miles east of Big Summit Prairie. It is estimated to be 100 acres with 0% containment.

The Bologna Fire (Incident 165, dispatched out of John Day) approximately 7.5 miles east of Spray, is estimated to be 140 acres, with 0% containment. It is burning on approximately 25 acres of Prineville District BLM-managed land, with the remainder of the fire under the protection of the Oregon Department of Forestry. Two engines, heavy air tankers, a VLAT (very large air tanker), two Type 2 helicopters, two five-person crews from ODF and one engine are attacking the fire burning, in grass and brush. Three structures are threatened by this fire.

With a return to hot and dry conditions over the holiday weekend, fire officials anticipate more fire starts to pop up in the next two weeks. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire.

Rattlesnake Fire update, 7 p.m. July 1

The Rattlesnake Fire is estimated at 5,000 acres with 10% containment. The fire is burning on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction campground and the Warm Springs Reservation. The Rattlesnake Fire, which destroyed a horse corral and a field of baled hay, is under the unified command of Warm Springs Incident Commander Lionel Smith and Type 3 Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Incident Commander Larae Guillory.

Current Situation - On the Warm Springs Reservation, crews feel confident about the lines and have started the mop up stages while progressing into the interior. On the north and northwest flanks of the fire across the Deschutes River, hand crews worked with Heavy Air Tanker support to tie lines together utilizing retardant drops. The eastern flank is in difficult to manage terrain for firefighters.

Aviation resources continued to assist the fire throughout the day, predominantly on the steeper and inaccessible drainages, while fire crews utilized dozers and burned out some interior islands to bring the fire to control lines. The south flank is also a very active area burning quickly is grassy and shrub fuels.

Closures - South Junction road and South Junction Campground are closed; for updates, check with the Wasco County Sheriff’s office.

Evacuations - Trout Creek Campground and boat ramp on the Deschutes River is currently under a Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation. It is advised that boaters not use the Trout Creek boat ramp as a put-in or take-out at this time. If there are questions, please contact the Prineville BLM at (541) 416-6700.