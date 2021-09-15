Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory making progress in first phase of expansion

Central Oregon

SUNRIVER, Ore (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory reports making good progress in Phase 1 of their expansion project.

Observatory Manager Bob Grossfeld said four new telescopes have been installed, and more are coming.

"We've got a lot done so far," Grossfeld said Wednesday.

He said the remainder of Phase 1 includes a paint job and minor details.

