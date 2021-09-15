Skip to Content
Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory making progress in first phase of expansion

SUNRIVER, Ore (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory reports making good progress in Phase 1 of their expansion project.

Observatory Manager Bob Grossfeld said four new telescopes have been installed, and more are coming.

"We've got a lot done so far," Grossfeld said Wednesday.

He said the remainder of Phase 1 includes a paint job and minor details.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Grossfeld to find out what has been done so far and get more details about what's to come in future phases, as well as the expected completion timeline.

Her report is coming up on Fox @ 4.

