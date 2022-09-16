ODF lifts added restrictions on industrial operations in C. Oregon District, but notes: ‘It’s still fire season’

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As of 12:01 a.m., Friday, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District ended the additional restrictions fire precaution order for industrial operations within the John Day and Prineville units. All other fire season restrictions remain in effect for industrial operations.

More information for these restrictions is available at www.oregon.gov/odf. These guidelines are intended to reduce the risk of fire ignition, quickly detect fires, and allow for a swift suppression response.

In conjunction with the termination of additional precautions, fire danger for the John Day Unit moved from EXTREME to HIGH on Friday.

“It’s still fire season,” says the John Day Unit forester, “but this cooler weather really seems to have made a difference in how fuels are burning.” The public is reminded to remain vigilant in their actions to prevent wildfires.

Industrial Fire Precaution Levels in The Dalles Unit remain unchanged. MH-1 (located east of Highway 35 in Hood River and Wasco counties) is in IFPL 3 and MH-4 (located west of Highway 35 in Hood River County) is in IFPL 2.

Fire Season and Regulated-Use Closure are in effect across the Central Oregon District. Fire behavior, fuel conditions, and forecasted weather are all considered when determining current fire risk and necessary wildfire prevention restrictions.

Activities prohibited during fire season include smoking in forest operation areas, blasting without a permit, use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition. Backyard debris burning, including burn barrels is prohibited.

Counties and local fire departments may have additional restrictions in place. Check restrictions in your local area to help prevent wildfires. Failure to follow Fire Season and Regulated-Use Closure restrictions can result in citations, fines, and liability for costs associated with putting the fire out. Wildfires impact public health, water quality, soil productivity, landowners, and local communities and businesses.

For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including Regulated-Use Closure restrictions and contact information, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.

On a related note:

Remain aware and continue to practice wildfire prevention as weather changes

Oregon Dept. of Forestry - 09/16/22 4:27 PM

Salem, OR— The Oregon Department of Forestry wants to remind Oregonians that even with the weather starting to transition to fall, fire is still on the landscape and fire season is still in effect. Oregon is still experiencing severe drought in majority of the state, dry fuels, higher temperatures and low humidity, the department wants to warn the public against complacency.

“East wind events, like the one we experienced this past weekend, are very common around this time of year. There is still potential for more fire starts and the season isn’t over yet” Mike Shaw, Fire Protection Division Chief, said. “We are prepared for new fire starts; however, the less human caused fires we have, the less strained our resources will be.”

Even with lower temperatures, there is still potential for a fire to start and grow significantly. Thus far in the season, Oregonians have done a good job of keeping human-caused fires below the 10-year average. ODF encourages the public to keep up the good work and persist until the official end of fire season.

“With the temperature changes, it’s easy to think that fires are lessening. However, we are still seeing new fire starts daily throughout the state of Oregon,” Levi Hopkins, Wildfire Prevention and Policy Manager, said.

Wildfire prevention means:

Debris burning is prohibited during fire season without a permit. Cover your pile and wait until fire season is over. A dry, covered pile is cleaner and safer to burn late fall and winter.

Don’t park your car over dried grass, and make sure your vehicle or ATV is regularly serviced

Dispose of your cigarette using designated receptacles, and NEVER discard butts on the ground or in vegetation outdoors.

Check local restrictions before lighting a campfire.

Several ODF districts have updated their fire danger levels recently; however most of the state remains between moderate and extreme fire danger. Visit Oregon.gov/odf to find local fire restrictions and keeporegongreen.org for more wildfire prevention tips.