A coyote spotted at Shevlin Park has shown aggression towards park visitors

There is a warning this week about an agitated coyote in Bend's Shevlin Park. Visitors are being warned to keep dogs out of the area. 

The Bend Park and Recreation District believes the coyote is protecting its den, and could become aggressive.

A sign in the Aspen Meadow area of Shevlin Park warns of the danger.

A neighbor contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) about the coyote. They reached out to Bend Park and Rec, which put up the sign.

ODFW also discourages people from feeding coyotes because it changes their behavior to somewhat aggressive behavior.

