ODOT advises Hwy. 58 travelers to expect delays this week due to slide repair, 2 other work zones

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you are traveling on Oregon Highway 58 between Interstate 5 and U.S. Highway 97 this week, ODOT advises you to please plan extra time into your trip due to three active work zones along the highway.

In addition to this year’s culvert repair and replacement project and utility relocation work zones, ODOT is doing an emergency repair on a rock slide that occurred April 22 just west of the Willamette Pass.

Rock scaling crews will remove overhanging and loose debris around milepost 53 from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., starting Monday. They expect the rock scaling to take four to five days.

ODOT will flag traffic through the rock-scaling area, so they advise to expect up to 15- to 20-minute delays in those areas. At some times during the work, they also may need to briefly close all lanes to keep travelers safe from rock falls.

Expect 15- to 20-minute delays in all work zones where they are flagging traffic.

When approaching work zones, ODOT asks that you remember to slow down and drive cautiously for your safety and for the safety of highway workers.

OR 58 is an important link between the southern Willamette Valley and Central Oregon. This corridor is vital to freight and travelers, and is a critical route in disasters and disaster relief efforts. Find out more about OR 58 corridor projects.