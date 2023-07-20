OSP, DCSO add extra patrols to address influx of traffic for FairWell Music Festival, Jefferson County Fair

(Update: Adding video, comments from OSP captain, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police say they will be enhancing their patrol efforts in the Bend area over this weekend as two big events bring more traffic to the region.

"The FairWell Music Festival (in Redmond) and Jefferson County Fair (in Madras) will draw a significant number of motorists to the area, and the increased traffic volume comes with an increased risk of traffic collisions," troopers said Thursday.

OSP Captain Kyle Kennedy told us Friday, "Make sure you have a plan to get home safely, so that you're not compelled or feel compelled to get behind the wheel of a car" if you might have had too much alcohol.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office also said Friday it "would like to remind visitors and residents of Deschutes County to have a safe and fun weekend. "

The FairWell Festival is expecting 30,000 attendees over the course of the weekend. The first such event began Friday and continues until Sunday evening.

"With those festivities, where there's an opportunity to consume alcohol or intoxicating substances, unfortunately some people are going to make the decision to get in their car and attempt to drive home. And we're there to act as a deterrent," Kennedy told NewsChannel 21.

An influx of people means more cars driving on Central Oregon's highways, and more patrols for OSP. Traffic indeed was very heavy heading north on the Bend Parkway on Friday.

"We're looking to make an impact on safety, so people can get to and from their destinations to enjoy your weekend, enjoy the good weather," Kennedy said.

OSP said its presence will be focused on reducing violations of the Fatal Five categories- Speed, Occupant Safety, Lane Usage, Impaired Driving, and Distracted Driving (SOLID). "We're going to focus on those, because those are the violations that contribute significantly to fatal crashes and serious injury crashes" Kennedy detailed.

The captain says there are simple steps the public can take to ensure not only their safety, but those around them as well.

"Don't plan on being some place right now on time," Kennedy said. "Shoot to get there early and give yourself some extra time so you don't end up relying on an unsafe speed or unsafe passing and unsafe lane changes to get there."

Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Wall said, "DCSO will be present throughout the weekend, and we ask everyone to be safe and provide a safe environment for those around them."

Camping and alternate transportation will be limited in and around the fairgrounds, Wall noted.

"For your own safety, as well as the safety of others, we also ask individuals to plan ahead to get home or to their destination safely after attending the festival," he added.