‘Wishes & Dishes’: Two C.O. Make-A-Wish families unite 10 Bend-area chefs, to help grant more wishes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two Make-A-Wish families in Central Oregon are coming together, and have brought many of the region's top chefs together as well, all to help make more kids' wishes come true.

Make-A-Wish Oregon was formed in 1983. It's granted the wishes of more than 5,0000 children living in Oregon, and Clark County, Washington.

"Right now, the average cash cost of a wish is roughly $7,500," Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kaitlyn Bolduc said Thursday. " "We need to raise about that to make a wish come true."

Make-A-Wish helps to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, liver transplants and brain tumors. Two Central Oregon families who know the power of a wish created an upcoming, first-of-its-kind event called Wishes and Dishes.

Sarah Williamson's son, 7-year-old Grant, was diagnosed with cancer at age 2.

"We're so fortunate to have had the experience to go on a Make-A-Wish trip, and it was a blast," Williamson said.

Sarah said she asked Grant, "Where do we go?" -- and the answer: "Yeah, Disney World!"

Grant went into remission in 2020. After the wish experience, his family wanted to stay involved. Grant was named a Wish Ambassador to share his story and be the face of their mission, to raise awareness and funds.

And that's led to the Sept. 24 event, Wishes and Dishes.

Sarah Williamson said, "We wanted to host an event that brought the community together -- chefs, beverage partners. We have more than 10 restaurants participating, and four beverage partners. It's going to be a lot of fun, and there's going to be a silent auction. It's going to be a great time."

Every year, 10 kids are selected from all over the state to be Wish Ambassadors.

Bolduc said, "We know that families are going through unimaginably hard times when their child is facing a critical illness, like cancer or heart disease, or undergoing a liver transplant, kidney transplant. We know this impacts not just the kids, but the entire families and all who support them in their fight. So while we know that times are difficult, we really strive to be that hope for families."

Wishes and Dishes will bring together restaurants like Zydeco Kitchen and Cocktails, Bangers and Brews and Deschutes Brewery.

It's a week from Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend.

Two Central Oregon wish families, who know the impact of a wish firsthand, have joined forces to create a first of its kind event, all to help future wishes come true.

The event, called Wishes & Dishes, will take place at 5:30 PM on Sunday, September 24th at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend. The night will feature 10 local chefs who are serving up their finest foods and beverage pairings for attendees. Guests can savor gourmet delicacies, bid on auction packages, and feel good knowing that every dollar raised supports local kids who are waiting for their wishes to come true right now.

Wish Ambassador Grant & Family

Brothers Rob and Phil

Grant's Story

After battling cancer, Grant wished to visit the Walt Disney World Resort with his family.

He spent the week eating ice cream for breakfast, meeting his favorite characters, and enjoying every possible ride. The experience not only transformed his life, it's now motivating his family to wish it forward to future wish kids through an all-new fundraising event.

"The pure, indescribable joy that our entire family experienced throughout this trip is not one we will ever forget," said Mom, Sarah Williamson. "We would love to help others experience the same joy from Make-A-Wish. Please help us make more dreams come true for Central Oregon Children."

Rob's Story

Wish Brother Rob, now an adult with his own family, says he still remembers his brother Phil’s wish to meet the Ninja Turtles coming true. Phil is a leukemia survivor, and Rob says they still talk about the wish to this day. “It is now only as a father of two young boys that I can being to grasp how much this gift was needed for my brother and parents,” said Rob.

About Make-A-Wish Oregon

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Oregon has granted the wishes of more than 5,000 children living in Oregon, and Clark County, Washington. For more information, visit: www.oregon.wish.org

