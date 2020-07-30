Redmond schools confirm: Online classes only this fall, until at least Nov. 2

Coronavirus

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond schools will offer only online classes when school starts on Sept. 10 and will announce in mid-October whether on-site learning can resume in early November, the district's superintendent announced Thursday.

Here's the full statement from Superintendent Charan Cline, relesed in the wake of Gov. Kate Brown's announcement this week of strict school reopening public health metrics:

Good morning Redmond School District Community,

Earlier this week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced new metrics that determine how and when school districts in Oregon will reopen. These metrics are based on the number of COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 positivity rate per capita––both on a county and statewide level.

In order for Redmond School District to be able to open for in-person instruction for all grades, the following standards must be met in Deschutes County for three weeks in a row:

10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 5% or less positive tests per week

In addition, the state must also have a 5% or less positive test rate

For kindergarten through third grade students, the rules are slightly less restrictive. In order for these students to attend, Deschutes County will have to meet the following standards for three weeks in a row:

30 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per week

In addition, the county must also have a 5% or less positive test rate

To help you understand our current metrics, Deschutes County’s weekly case count for the past 3 weeks has been 54.6, 43, and 24.3 per 100,000 residents. And Oregon’s test positivity rate for the past 7 days has been 5.1%. Overall, there has been a 77% increase in new cases over the last seven days in Deschutes County.

With these new requirements from the Governor, it is evident that the Redmond School District will not be allowed to open with students on-site. This is not the news we had hoped to hear. We understand that the unpredictable nature of this pandemic has caused frustration and uncertainty for families, students, educators and our entire community.

Based on these factors all Redmond School District students will begin the 2020-2021 school year online in Comprehensive Distance Learning. We will delay the start of school by two days and will begin the school year on Thursday, September 10th.

We will continue to monitor Deschutes County’s metrics and will announce on October 16th whether or not we can return to on-site learning. If we can return, students could return to in-person or hybrid learning on Monday, November 2nd. We will continually re-evaluate metrics and will communicate our status for reopening every six weeks. We are prioritizing the return for our K-3 students as soon as metrics allow to ensure that our youngest learners receive face-to-face instruction.

Our students’ return to the classroom will depend on our community’s ability to reduce the spread of coronavirus by following recommended health and safety practices. We must all be in this, together.

Our new Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) model will be distinctively different than what was offered in the Spring. Here’s what you can expect in the Comprehensive Distance Learning model:

Using Canvas Learning Management System, students will log into one single portal for their daily coursework and communication with teachers, providing predictable schedules and routines.

Redmond School District teachers will teach courses with graded assignments and course grades. Progress will be monitored and feedback provided.

Redmond School District teachers will use a standards-based comprehensive curriculum by Florida Virtual School, which is specifically designed for online learning. RSD teachers will use this curriculum for both on-site and online learning to ensure consistency when students transition back to the classroom. Teachers also have the ability to customize the curriculum based on their students’ needs.

Daily instruction from the teacher (live or recorded) will keep students strongly connected to teachers and classmates.

Students will also have opportunities to get individual support from their teachers as needed.

Clarity will be provided around attendance and participation.

Greater family engagement and partnership.

If you are interested in learning more about Canvas, you can watch these helpful videos:

Canvas parent overview video: https://youtu.be/t-5sWZODhY8

Canvas overview video: https://youtu.be/7tdrDiVSyLA

The district will also provide services for students on IEPs and those with 504 plans. These individualized supports will be integrated into the Comprehensive Distance Learning model. The Oregon Department of Education will release guidance for Special Education on August 11th, with specific information regarding students on IEPs. Special Education teachers and staff members will reach out to families as we get closer to the beginning of school to provide individualized support.

Families and students who choose to participate in our Full-Time Online as a more permanent or long-term option will use the same Canvas platform and Florida Virtual School curriculum as well. These students will continue learning online regardless of state metrics and the status of in-person instruction. This program is also taught by Redmond School District teachers and uses the same resources, but will be online for the entire school year.

In the weeks ahead you can expect regular updates from the Redmond School District regarding technology and distribution of student devices, class schedules, teacher assignments, student meal distribution and other important information. Please regularly check your email and the district’s website for the most relevant information.

Although this announcement is not what any of us wanted to hear, I hope that it can provide clarity and a plan for students, parents and staff moving forward. This year will be unlike any other school year in history. We know that our students and families will have challenges but we are here to walk this path with you. Your partnership, communication and support are now more than ever, vital to our students’ success.

Thank you,

Charan Cline Ed.D

Superintendent

Buenos días Comunidad del Distrito Escolar de Redmond,

A principios de esta semana, la gobernadora de Oregón, Kate Brown, anunció nuevas medidas new metrics que determinan cómo y cuándo reabrirán los distritos escolares de Oregón. Estas medidas se basan en el número de casos de COVID-19 y la tasa de positividad de COVID-19 por cabeza, tanto a nivel del condado como a nivel estatal.

Para que el Distrito Escolar de Redmond pueda abrir para la instrucción en persona para todos los grados, se deben cumplir los siguientes estándares en el Condado de Deschutes durante tres semanas seguidas:

10 o menos casos de COVID-19 por 100,000 residentes y 5% o menos de pruebas positivas por semana

Además, el estado también debe tener una tasa de prueba positiva del 5% o menos

Para los estudiantes de jardín de infantes a tercer grado, las reglas son un poco menos restrictivas. Para que estos estudiantes puedan asistir, el Condado de Deschutes deberá cumplir con los siguientes estándares durante tres semanas seguidas:

30 o menos casos de COVID-19 por 100,000 residentes por semana

Además, el condado también debe tener una tasa de prueba positiva del 5% o menos

Para ayudarlo a comprender nuestras medidas actuales, Deschutes County’s weekly case count el recuento semanal de casos del Condado de Deschutes durante las últimas 3 semanas ha sido de 54.6, 43 y 24.3 por cada 100,000 residentes. Y la tasa de positividad de la prueba de Oregon en los últimos 7 días ha sido del 5,1%. En general, ha habido un aumento del 77% en casos nuevos en los últimos siete días en el condado de Deschutes.

Con estos nuevos requisitos del Gobernador, es evidente que el Distrito Escolar de Redmond no podrá abrir con los estudiantes en el sitio. Esta no es la noticia que esperábamos escuchar. Entendemos que la naturaleza impredecible de esta pandemia ha causado frustración e incertidumbre en las familias, estudiantes, educadores y toda nuestra comunidad.

En base a estos factores, todos los estudiantes del Distrito Escolar de Redmond comenzarán el año escolar 2020-2021 en línea en Educación Integral a Distancia. Retrasaremos el inicio de clases por dos días y comenzaremos el año escolar el jueves 10 de septiembre.

Continuaremos monitoreando las medidas del condado de Deschutes y anunciaremos el 16 de octubre si podemos o no volver al aprendizaje en el sitio. Si podemos regresar, los estudiantes podrían regresar al aprendizaje en persona o híbrido el lunes 2 de noviembre. Continuamente reevaluaremos las medidas y comunicaremos nuestro estado de reapertura cada seis semanas. Estamos priorizando el retorno de nuestros estudiantes de K-3 tan pronto como las medidas permitan garantizar que nuestros alumnos más jóvenes reciban instrucción cara a cara.

El regreso de nuestros estudiantes al aula dependerá de la capacidad de nuestra comunidad para reducir la propagación del coronavirus siguiendo las prácticas recomendadas de salud y seguridad. Todos debemos estar en esto, juntos.

Nuestro nuevo modelo de aprendizaje integral a distancia (CDL) será muy diferente al que se ofreció en la primavera. Esto es lo que puede esperar en el modelo de aprendizaje integral a distancia:

Con el sistema de gestión de aprendizaje de Canvas, los estudiantes iniciarán sesión en un solo portal para sus cursos diarios y la comunicación con los maestros, proporcionando horarios y rutinas predecibles.

Los maestros del Distrito Escolar de Redmond enseñarán cursos con tareas calificadas y calificaciones del curso. Se supervisará el progreso y se proporcionarán comentarios.

Los maestros del Distrito Escolar de Redmond utilizarán un plan de estudios integral basado en estándares de la Escuela Virtual de Florida, que está específicamente diseñado para el aprendizaje en línea. Los maestros de RSD utilizarán este plan de estudios para el aprendizaje en el sitio y en línea para garantizar la coherencia cuando los estudiantes vuelvan a la clase. Los maestros también tienen la capacidad de personalizar el plan de estudios en función de las necesidades de sus alumnos.

La instrucción diaria del maestro (en vivo o grabada) mantendrá a los estudiantes fuertemente conectados con los maestros y compañeros de clase.

Los estudiantes también tendrán oportunidades de obtener apoyo individual de sus maestros según sea necesario.

Se proporcionará claridad sobre la asistencia y participación.

Mayor compromiso y asociación familiar.

Si está interesado en aprender más sobre Canvas, puede ver estos videos útiles:

Video de descripción general de Canvas: https://youtu.be/t-5sWZODhY8

Video de resumen de Canvas: https://youtu.be/7tdrDiVSyLA

El distrito también proporcionará servicios para estudiantes con IEP y aquellos con planes 504. Estos apoyos individualizados se integrarán en el modelo de aprendizaje integral a distancia. El Departamento de Educación de Oregón dará a conocer orientación para Educación Especial el 11 de agosto, con información específica sobre los estudiantes en los IEP. Los maestros de educación especial y los miembros del personal se comunicarán con las familias a medida que nos acercamos al comienzo de la escuela para brindarles apoyo individualizado.

Las familias y los estudiantes que elijan participar en nuestro tiempo completo en línea como una opción más permanente o de largo plazo también usarán la misma plataforma Canvas y el plan de estudios de la Escuela Virtual de Florida. Estos estudiantes continuarán aprendiendo en línea, independientemente de las medidas estatales y el estado de la instrucción en persona. Este programa también es impartido por Los maestros del Distrito Escolar de Redmond y usan los mismos recursos, pero estarán en línea durante todo el año escolar.

En las próximas semanas, puede esperar actualizaciones periódicas del Distrito Escolar de Redmond con respecto a la tecnología y distribución de dispositivos de los estudiantes, horarios de clases, tareas de maestros, distribución de comidas de los estudiantes y otra información importante. Consulte periódicamente su correo electrónico y el sitio web del distrito para obtener la información más relevante.

Aunque este anuncio no es lo que ninguno de nosotros quería escuchar, espero que pueda proporcionar claridad y un plan para que los estudiantes, padres y el personal avancen. Este año será diferente a cualquier otro año escolar en la historia. Sabemos que nuestros estudiantes y familias tendrán desafíos, pero estamos aquí para recorrer este camino con usted. Su asociación, comunicación y apoyo son ahora más que nunca, vitales para el éxito de nuestros estudiantes.

Gracias,

Charan Cline Ed.D

Superintendente