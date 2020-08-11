New state metrics mean Brothers, Paulina schools can fully open in the fall

Coronavirus

Decision on starting Crook County's K-3 classes in person is due Friday

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After pushback from rural schools and community leaders on the initial guidelines for reopening schools due to Covid-19, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education expanded exceptions for rural schools.

The new state health metrics issued Tuesday will allow two of Crook County’s smallest schools to open their doors to students Sept. 8, the county school district said.

The exceptions are for schools with fewer than 250 students that are served by counties of less than 30,000 in population. Crook County’s population is just under 25,000, while enrollment at Paulina is currently at 17 students and 11 in Brothers.

“We’ll take what we can get, given the circumstances, and we’re thankful the state was willing to hear the feedback of our rural communities and find a common-sense solution,” said Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson.

All other schools operated by the Crook County School District are located in the city of Prineville and have more than 250 students. That means most students will be starting the first day of school online.

Crook County was meeting the exception for K-3 to start in-person when the state first released the health metrics, but a spike in cases in the last week of July has called that plan into question.

District leaders are coordinating with the Crook County Health Department and are reviewing the health metrics. A final decision on K-3 starting in-person on Sept. 8 will be made this Friday, the district said.