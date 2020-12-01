Sisters schools fifth grade return delayed; all may have to return to online learning

Coronavirus

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters fifth-graders cannot return to in-person learning until at least Jan. 11 -- and if Deschutes County's COVID-19 case numbers don't improve, younger students may soon have to return to distance learning, Superintendent Curt Scholl said Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, our current trend has Deschutes County COVID-19 metrics well into the red zone," School said in a message to the community.

"The metrics do not allow us to bring our 5th grade back at this time. The next date to re-engage our 5th grade will be January 11th, based on the metrics that will be released on January 4th."

"I continue my plea that we need all Deschutes County citizens to be leaders when it comes to the COVID-19 protocols," the superintendent continued.

"We need continued vigilance around fighting the spread of this virus. For the sake of our students, our vulnerable populations, and everyone, please continue to follow the physical-distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing protocols that have been put in place to stop the spread of this virus.

"Additionally, if we continue in the red zone through the 'safe harbor' period (January 4th), we will be required to have our K-4 go back to Comprehensive Distance Learning as well," Scholl added.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued partnership in supporting and educating our students. Stay safe," he concluded.