Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 related deaths; 989 new cases are the most in over 3 months

Hospitalizations, case counts continue to rise in latest weekly report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,466, along with 989 new cases, the highest daily count in over three months, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 989 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 177,134. That's the highest daily case count since 1,173 cases were reported back on Jan. 16.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 39,882 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Wednesday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 26,407 doses were administered on Tuesday and 13,475 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The 7-day running average is now 33,933 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,369,371 doses of Pfizer, 1,153,611 doses of Moderna and 90,301 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 1,065,266 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,635,625 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date,1,683,045 doses of Pfizer,1,411,700 doses of Moderna and 215,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 272, which is 17 more than Tuesday. There are 65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Weekly COVID-19 reports

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows a fourth consecutive week of surging daily cases and higher hospitalizations than the previous week.

OHA reported 4,742 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, April 12 through Sunday, April 18. That represents a 27% increase from the previous week and marks the fourth consecutive week in which daily cases have increased by at least 20%.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 171, up from 156 last week.

There were 19 reported COVID-19 related deaths.

There were 113,817 tests for COVID-19 for the week of April 11-17. The percentage of positive tests was 5.3%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 76% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 24 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases and deaths

Note: Reported case counts and electronic laboratory report (ELR) totals were lower than expected yesterday due to unexpected downtime of Opera, Oregon’s COVID-19 case database, which occurred during business hours. ELRs that were delayed from the downtime were processed yesterday and contribute to today’s high case count.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (24), Clackamas (61), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (5), Deschutes (99), Douglas (7), Grant (10), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (93), Jefferson (3), Josephine (23), Klamath (34), Lake (3), Lane (82), Linn (33), Malheur (3), Marion (114), Morrow (3), Multnomah (167), Polk (20), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (16), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (134) and Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 2,461st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,462nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,463rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on March 29 and died on April 18 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,464th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on March 25 and died on April 18 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,465th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 16 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,466th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 16 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.