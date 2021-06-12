Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 285 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,729, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 204,865.
Clackamas County approved to move to Lower Risk Level
Gov. Kate Brown announced Saturday that, effective immediately, Clackamas County has been approved to move to the Lower Risk level under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The county achieved a 65% first dose vaccination rate for adults and has submitted an equity plan to the state. Read the press release here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Saturday that 17,231 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 9,034 doses were administered on June 11 and 8,197 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 11.
The seven-day running average is now 17,567 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,364,446 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,667,165 first and second doses of Moderna and 155,271 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Saturday, 2,019,299 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,315,940 people who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,862,225 doses of Pfizer, 2,176,380 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 160, which is nine fewer than Friday. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,278, which is a 23.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 206.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (30), Gilliam (3), Harney (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lane (22), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (3), Marion (25), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Sherman (1), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Washington (38), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,727th death is a 77-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,728th death is a 93-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on April 7 and died on May 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,729th death is a 96-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 8 and died on June 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|990
|15
|Benton
|3,236
|22
|Clackamas
|18,723
|234
|Clatsop
|1,026
|8
|Columbia
|1,885
|29
|Coos
|2,157
|37
|Crook
|1,271
|23
|Curry
|684
|10
|Deschutes
|9,918
|80
|Douglas
|3,778
|80
|Gilliam
|75
|1
|Grant
|547
|7
|Harney
|412
|9
|Hood River
|1,215
|33
|Jackson
|11,415
|146
|Jefferson
|2,354
|38
|Josephine
|3,525
|72
|Klamath
|4,751
|77
|Lake
|466
|7
|Lane
|13,768
|158
|Lincoln
|1,412
|21
|Linn
|5,496
|79
|Malheur
|3,597
|63
|Marion
|23,245
|322
|Morrow
|1,146
|16
|Multnomah
|40,063
|611
|Polk
|3,933
|55
|Sherman
|66
|1
|Tillamook
|660
|4
|Umatilla
|8,517
|86
|Union
|1,486
|24
|Wallowa
|193
|5
|Wasco
|1,434
|29
|Washington
|26,642
|247
|Wheeler
|35
|1
|Yamhill
|4,744
|79
|Statewide
|204,865
|2,729
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/11
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|24
|1
|25
|4.0%
|Benton
|1,149
|5
|1,154
|0.4%
|Clackamas
|928
|41
|969
|4.2%
|Clatsop
|98
|0
|98
|0.0%
|Columbia
|99
|3
|102
|2.9%
|Coos
|95
|2
|97
|2.1%
|Crook
|106
|8
|114
|7.0%
|Curry
|27
|1
|28
|3.6%
|Deschutes
|554
|17
|571
|3.0%
|Douglas
|252
|35
|287
|12.2%
|Gilliam
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Grant
|13
|0
|13
|0.0%
|Harney
|10
|2
|12
|16.7%
|Hood River
|54
|0
|54
|0.0%
|Jackson
|399
|25
|424
|5.9%
|Jefferson
|74
|5
|79
|6.3%
|Josephine
|117
|3
|120
|2.5%
|Klamath
|112
|4
|116
|3.4%
|Lake
|17
|0
|17
|0.0%
|Lane
|737
|17
|754
|2.3%
|Lincoln
|120
|2
|122
|1.6%
|Linn
|421
|16
|437
|3.7%
|Malheur
|105
|13
|118
|11.0%
|Marion
|948
|26
|974
|2.7%
|Morrow
|30
|1
|31
|3.2%
|Multnomah
|2,084
|56
|2,140
|2.6%
|Polk
|207
|9
|216
|4.2%
|Sherman
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|51
|0
|51
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|151
|6
|157
|3.8%
|Union
|81
|1
|82
|1.2%
|Wallowa
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Wasco
|52
|1
|53
|1.9%
|Washington
|1,430
|37
|1,467
|2.5%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|244
|10
|254
|3.9%
|Statewide
|10,804
|347
|11,151
|3.1%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|12,628
|1,892
|14,520
|13.0%
|Benton
|153,229
|4,919
|158,148
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|489,585
|29,466
|519,051
|5.7%
|Clatsop
|37,191
|1,765
|38,956
|4.5%
|Columbia
|46,885
|2,568
|49,453
|5.2%
|Coos
|51,045
|2,623
|53,668
|4.9%
|Crook
|21,662
|1,619
|23,281
|7.0%
|Curry
|12,252
|582
|12,834
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|210,897
|12,466
|223,363
|5.6%
|Douglas
|90,384
|4,254
|94,638
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,340
|56
|1,396
|4.0%
|Grant
|7,141
|477
|7,618
|6.3%
|Harney
|4,653
|459
|5,112
|9.0%
|Hood River
|34,238
|1,754
|35,992
|4.9%
|Jackson
|235,907
|17,261
|253,168
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|21,625
|2,213
|23,838
|9.3%
|Josephine
|82,872
|4,137
|87,009
|4.8%
|Klamath
|54,952
|5,440
|60,392
|9.0%
|Lake
|6,264
|465
|6,729
|6.9%
|Lane
|535,607
|16,615
|552,222
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|46,518
|2,752
|49,270
|5.6%
|Linn
|156,796
|9,876
|166,672
|5.9%
|Malheur
|28,044
|5,275
|33,319
|15.8%
|Marion
|379,600
|34,781
|414,381
|8.4%
|Morrow
|8,136
|1,373
|9,509
|14.4%
|Multnomah
|1,139,320
|60,851
|1,200,171
|5.1%
|Polk
|78,398
|5,210
|83,608
|6.2%
|Sherman
|1,538
|75
|1,613
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|16,647
|669
|17,316
|3.9%
|Umatilla
|72,292
|9,525
|81,817
|11.6%
|Union
|23,355
|1,886
|25,241
|7.5%
|Wallowa
|3,502
|197
|3,699
|5.3%
|Wasco
|37,030
|1,792
|38,822
|4.6%
|Washington
|704,811
|44,097
|748,908
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|776
|34
|810
|4.2%
|Yamhill
|149,092
|7,782
|156,874
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4,956,212
|297,206
|5,253,418
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
