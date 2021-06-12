Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 285 new cases

Coronavirus

Clackamas County approved to move to Lower Risk level

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,729, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 204,865.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Saturday that, effective immediately, Clackamas County has been approved to move to the Lower Risk level under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The county achieved a 65% first dose vaccination rate for adults and has submitted an equity plan to the state. Read the press release here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 17,231 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 9,034 doses were administered on June 11 and 8,197 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 11.

The seven-day running average is now 17,567 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,364,446 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,667,165 first and second doses of Moderna and 155,271 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Saturday, 2,019,299 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,315,940 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,862,225 doses of Pfizer, 2,176,380 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 160, which is nine fewer than Friday. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,278, which is a 23.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 206.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (30), Gilliam (3), Harney (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lane (22), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (3), Marion (25), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Sherman (1), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Washington (38), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,727th death is a 77-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,728th death is a 93-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on April 7 and died on May 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,729th death is a 96-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 8 and died on June 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 990 15 Benton 3,236 22 Clackamas 18,723 234 Clatsop 1,026 8 Columbia 1,885 29 Coos 2,157 37 Crook 1,271 23 Curry 684 10 Deschutes 9,918 80 Douglas 3,778 80 Gilliam 75 1 Grant 547 7 Harney 412 9 Hood River 1,215 33 Jackson 11,415 146 Jefferson 2,354 38 Josephine 3,525 72 Klamath 4,751 77 Lake 466 7 Lane 13,768 158 Lincoln 1,412 21 Linn 5,496 79 Malheur 3,597 63 Marion 23,245 322 Morrow 1,146 16 Multnomah 40,063 611 Polk 3,933 55 Sherman 66 1 Tillamook 660 4 Umatilla 8,517 86 Union 1,486 24 Wallowa 193 5 Wasco 1,434 29 Washington 26,642 247 Wheeler 35 1 Yamhill 4,744 79 Statewide 204,865 2,729

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/11

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 24 1 25 4.0% Benton 1,149 5 1,154 0.4% Clackamas 928 41 969 4.2% Clatsop 98 0 98 0.0% Columbia 99 3 102 2.9% Coos 95 2 97 2.1% Crook 106 8 114 7.0% Curry 27 1 28 3.6% Deschutes 554 17 571 3.0% Douglas 252 35 287 12.2% Gilliam 3 0 3 0.0% Grant 13 0 13 0.0% Harney 10 2 12 16.7% Hood River 54 0 54 0.0% Jackson 399 25 424 5.9% Jefferson 74 5 79 6.3% Josephine 117 3 120 2.5% Klamath 112 4 116 3.4% Lake 17 0 17 0.0% Lane 737 17 754 2.3% Lincoln 120 2 122 1.6% Linn 421 16 437 3.7% Malheur 105 13 118 11.0% Marion 948 26 974 2.7% Morrow 30 1 31 3.2% Multnomah 2,084 56 2,140 2.6% Polk 207 9 216 4.2% Sherman 4 0 4 0.0% Tillamook 51 0 51 0.0% Umatilla 151 6 157 3.8% Union 81 1 82 1.2% Wallowa 7 0 7 0.0% Wasco 52 1 53 1.9% Washington 1,430 37 1,467 2.5% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 244 10 254 3.9% Statewide 10,804 347 11,151 3.1%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 12,628 1,892 14,520 13.0% Benton 153,229 4,919 158,148 3.1% Clackamas 489,585 29,466 519,051 5.7% Clatsop 37,191 1,765 38,956 4.5% Columbia 46,885 2,568 49,453 5.2% Coos 51,045 2,623 53,668 4.9% Crook 21,662 1,619 23,281 7.0% Curry 12,252 582 12,834 4.5% Deschutes 210,897 12,466 223,363 5.6% Douglas 90,384 4,254 94,638 4.5% Gilliam 1,340 56 1,396 4.0% Grant 7,141 477 7,618 6.3% Harney 4,653 459 5,112 9.0% Hood River 34,238 1,754 35,992 4.9% Jackson 235,907 17,261 253,168 6.8% Jefferson 21,625 2,213 23,838 9.3% Josephine 82,872 4,137 87,009 4.8% Klamath 54,952 5,440 60,392 9.0% Lake 6,264 465 6,729 6.9% Lane 535,607 16,615 552,222 3.0% Lincoln 46,518 2,752 49,270 5.6% Linn 156,796 9,876 166,672 5.9% Malheur 28,044 5,275 33,319 15.8% Marion 379,600 34,781 414,381 8.4% Morrow 8,136 1,373 9,509 14.4% Multnomah 1,139,320 60,851 1,200,171 5.1% Polk 78,398 5,210 83,608 6.2% Sherman 1,538 75 1,613 4.6% Tillamook 16,647 669 17,316 3.9% Umatilla 72,292 9,525 81,817 11.6% Union 23,355 1,886 25,241 7.5% Wallowa 3,502 197 3,699 5.3% Wasco 37,030 1,792 38,822 4.6% Washington 704,811 44,097 748,908 5.9% Wheeler 776 34 810 4.2% Yamhill 149,092 7,782 156,874 5.0% Statewide 4,956,212 297,206 5,253,418 5.7%

