More upset parents speak against state mask mandates at Bend-La Pine School Board meeting

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tuesday night's Bend La-Pine School Board online meeting opened with another round of upset parents in Central Oregon, as many voiced their anger over state-mandated mask policies in place at district schools.

One parent, Shelly Baker, says she's frustrated that meetings have been held online, and pointed to Monday night's Crook County School Board meeting, which allowed public comments in person.

"Masking was built on flimsy evidence from the start," Baker said, "and is now built on cult-like behavior more than anything. All I'm asking for is a choice."

Other parents submitted written grievances for school board members to read aloud, saying that schools should avoid teaching "critical race theory" and "ideology" in their curriculum.

The school board was also set to vote on whether or not Bend Senior High School's new multipurpose building will be named after Bend's late congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Bob Maxwell.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have the full story tonight on First at Ten on Fox.