Crook County parents protest state mask mandate at school board’s first in-person meeting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in 15 months, the Crook County School Board held their first in-person meeting Monday evening. And they got an earful from parents and students upset by the continued state mask mandate for in-school activities and some sports.
With state mask mandates for public schools still in place across the state for students on campus, several parents stepped up to the podium during the public comment section to voice their objections and concerns.
Jessica Lay, the mother of Savannah Lay, who collapsed last month, was one of the main speakers asking for the board to remove the mask mandates for students set state school, sports and health officials.
Lay questioned why her daughter must be forced to wear something that nearly killed her during a Crook County High School basketball practice.
Other parents described mandates as "Orwellian" and compared the actions of Gov. Kate Brown to Nazi Germany.
NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more details from the meeting later tonight on First at Ten on Fox.
While I understand parents wanting to protect their children in the ways they see as best, comparing a very common practice of mask wearing to avoid or control an epidemic (we are in a pandemic) is common practice in several countries. It’s courteous and it helps when vaccines are not distributed. The vaccines are widely accessible and the July 4th deadline is quickly approaching. There will be a time when no one cares what you do or don’t because those who want the vaccine will have it and those who don’t will live with that choice however that looks for them. I think comparing to Nazi Germany is a wild stretch by any imagination, hyperbole, and quite frankly a highly disrespectful comparison. Further, people in Central Oregon have died, are dealing with complications, and health care workers have sacrificed. This is one of those times in history when loving your neighbor is an easy choice. Wear a mask for a short time and then move on.
What deadline that is 7/4 are you referring too?
It’s also patriotic. Anyone who was vaccinated in Redmond will appreciate the service members and volunteers who served so that our communities were safer. If they can serve, so can your kids. Kids, this is a lesson in compassion and sacrifice. It won’t be long before you are enjoying life. For now, you are part of a loving collective movement to help your broader community. You should feel proud of yourselves. You have a story to share with your grandkids.