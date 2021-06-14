Crook County parents protest state mask mandate at school board’s first in-person meeting

Crook County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in 15 months, the Crook County School Board held their first in-person meeting Monday evening. And they got an earful from parents and students upset by the continued state mask mandate for in-school activities and some sports.

With state mask mandates for public schools still in place across the state for students on campus, several parents stepped up to the podium during the public comment section to voice their objections and concerns.

Jessica Lay, the mother of Savannah Lay, who collapsed last month, was one of the main speakers asking for the board to remove the mask mandates for students set state school, sports and health officials.

Lay questioned why her daughter must be forced to wear something that nearly killed her during a Crook County High School basketball practice.

Other parents described mandates as "Orwellian" and compared the actions of Gov. Kate Brown to Nazi Germany.

