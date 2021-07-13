Redmond schools set fall COVID-19 plans; other C.O. districts await more state guidance

Coronavirus

At the end of June the Oregon Department of Education released its draft Ready Schools, Safe learners guidance

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While the Redmond School District just announced its COVID-19 outlines for summer school and the coming school year this fall, some other Central Oregon school districts are awaiting more guidance as they decide how to proceed.

One outcome of Oregon reaching the sought 70% adult vaccination rate was the state returning operating decisions to local school districts.

Redmond school officials said that based on current guidelines, they won't require mask use by students or staff, while encouraging those who want to wear them to do so.

Masks will still be required on school buses, and eligible students and staff will be encouraged to get vaccinated. Schools will continue practicing 3-foot social distancing as much as possible, especially at the elementary school level.

The Crook County and Jefferson County school districts said they are waiting for more guidance from the Oregon Department of Education. On June 25, the Oregon Department of Education released its draft Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance.

Bend-La Pine Schools will be discussing their policies moving forward this afternoon at a school board meeting.

