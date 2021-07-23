Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 613 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,836, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 613 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 214,869.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,968 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,054 doses were administered on July 22 and 2,914 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 22.

The seven-day running average is now 4,496 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,631,883 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,774,604 first and second doses of Moderna and 178,213 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,463,839 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,291,225 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,004,695 doses of Pfizer, 2,284,320 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 178, which is nine more than yesterday. There are 45 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (10), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (28), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (15), Lane (63), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (1), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (71), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (34), Union (11), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (16).

Note: Due to delayed reporting, a large amount of approximately 6,000 negative electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) from June 1 to July 21 were received on July 22. Total ELRs are higher than anticipated and percent positivity is lower than anticipated for July 22.

Oregon’s 2,835th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 21 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,836th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

OHA does not report the vaccination status of people in our daily update of COVID-19 related deaths. However, statewide data show that people who remain unvaccinated are at much greater risk of infection and severe illness.

In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians. On the first Thursday of each month, OHA publishes an update on vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon. The findings shared in our last report, from July 1, indicate that this number remains very small when compared to the more than 2.2 million people who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.