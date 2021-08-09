Washington mandates vaccine for state, health care workers

Coronavirus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state workers or those working in private medical or long-term care jobs will be required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs.

Weekly testing will not be an option for those who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out of the requirement is a medical or religious exemption.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new requirements Monday. The order applies to employees of the 24 state agencies that are part of his executive Cabinet.

Private-sector employees who are covered under the order include those who work in health care, long-term care and other congregate settings.

