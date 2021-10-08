Oregon reports 23 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,580 new cases; modeling projects decline

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 23 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,982, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 1,580 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 341,113.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations

OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast Friday showing a continued decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through mid-October.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at .91 on Sept. 22, which is higher than last week’s projection.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 425 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 1,275 daily cases and 78 hospitalizations for the two-week period between Oct. 13 and Oct. 26.

The report also estimated the potential impact from the projected spread of the disease from Sept. 16 through 22, which closely tracks the reported data during that week.

At that rate of transmission, new daily cases and hospitalizations are expected to decline more steeply, with an estimated average of 350 per 100,000 people, projecting an average of 1,050 new cases and 62 hospitalizations through Oct. 26.

The report also indicated that hospitals across the state are seeing declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and COVID-19 intensive care admissions.

The report also noted no increase in high-risk behaviors.

Vaccinations remain the most effective shield against COVID-19, OHA said, adding that Oregonians should wear masks in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 656, which is 43 fewer than Thursday. There are 167 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Thursday.

There are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 688 total (7% availability) and 294 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,229 (7% availability).

10/8/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 48 (7%) 24 (7%) 5 (5%) 8 (9%) 4 (7%) 3 (30%) 2 (4%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 294 (7%) 73 (4%) 9 (1%) 78 (13%) 40 (9%) 9 (19%) 52 (13%) 33 (29%)

St. Charles Bend reported 67 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, 12 of whom were in the ICU, with eight on ventilators. All of the 12 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported, and 55 of the 67 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 14,231 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of this total, 6,873 were administered on Thursday: 1,357 were initial doses, 1,294 were second doses and 4,172 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,358 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 11,947 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,091,751 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,920,720 doses of Moderna and 220,190 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,765,452 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,546,452 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (26), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (9), Columbia (28), Coos (25), Crook (51), Curry (6), Deschutes (142), Douglas (41), Harney (9), Hood River (11), Jackson (68), Jefferson (21), Josephine (23), Klamath (76), Lake (12), Lane (133), Lincoln (10), Linn (141), Malheur (25), Marion (136), Morrow (8), Multnomah (172), Polk (18), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (59), Union (28), Wallowa (11), Wasco (11), Washington (125), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (40).

Oregon’s 3,960th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,961st COVID-19 related death is a 32-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Oct. 6 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,962nd COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,963rd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,964th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,965th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,966th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 6 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,967th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 4 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,968th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 6 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,969th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 6 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,970th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 22 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,971st COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 20 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,972nd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,973rd COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,974th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 2 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,975th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Oct. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,976th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old person from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions and gender are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,977th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 5 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,978th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,979th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,980th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 4 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,981st COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,982nd COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Oct. 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.