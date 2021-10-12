OSU-Cascades hosts drive-thru/walk-up flu shot, Covid-19 vaccination clinic amid strong demand

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- OSU-Cascades is partnering with Deschutes County Health Services to provide a free drive-thru or walk-up flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination clinic on its campus Tuesday and Wednesday for the community.

The event runs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the new on-campus parking lot, accessed from Simpson Avenue. Those doing the walk-up option will need to go to the Obsidian Hall patio. Free one-hour parking is being provided for the event.

Last week, strong demand meant the Bend Park and Rec District ran out of shots at its similar event at the Larkspur Community Center

Leslie Cano will be speaking to Deschutes County Health Services to see if the demand for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines has led to the county providing more locations for vaccinations. Watch her report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @4.